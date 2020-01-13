York County changes special polling stations for residents of East Manchester Twp., Lewisberry Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania – York County changed the polling stations for residents of East Manchester Township and Lewisberry Borough ahead of Tuesday’s special election.

Voters in East Manchester Township will now vote on Northeastern School District administration building: 41 Harding Street, Manchester, PA. You previously voted in the Starview United Church of Christ.

Lewisberry Borough voters cast their vote Lewisberry Community Fire Company: 105 West Front Street, Lewisberry, PA. You previously voted in Lewisberry Park.

York voters, as well as Dauphin and Lebanon districts, will choose between Democrat Michael Schroeder and District Attorney David Arnold, a Republican, to occupy the state’s 48th Senatorial District, previously occupied by Mike Folmer.

The surveys are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.