York County Hispanic Coalition Hosts Three Kings Day

YORK people came together to celebrate a holiday called “Three Wise Men Day” or “Dia de Los Reyes Magos”.

The York County Hispanic Coalition hosted the event at William Penn High School.

More than 20 agencies provided resources and information about their services to families in York County.

Maria Jacomeottati, a member of the Hispanic coalition in York County, said this event helps immigrants who may find it difficult to get used to life in the United States.

“We all came from different countries and emigrated here,” said Jacomeottati, “and we have a similar experience, so we also unite in the same way and help each other by overcoming the different things, they may face. ” a country with a language barrier, a resource barrier that essentially starts from zero. “

As the event is also part of the Christmas party, the families enjoyed a piece of “Rosca De Reyes”, also known as the king cake.

Children also received toys at the event.

