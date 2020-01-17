York County man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl

YORK COUNTY – Police have sued an 80-year-old York County man for indecent assault and corruption of minors after a 16-year-old girl was accused of improper contact with her over a four-year period from 2015 to 2019 Police say.

Richard Milton Leber from Seven Valleys was indicted on Thursday after an affidavit filed by the police.

The investigation was launched after the police received a childline report, the complaint said.

Police say Leber, who was a friend of the victim’s family, has told the girl several times that she is “so pretty” and that he loves her. He would then try to touch and hug her and asked if he could touch her breasts and buttocks until the police shouted that he should stop.

He would get angry if the victim said no, the victim reported to the police.

The alleged incidents were reported to the police in May 2019.

