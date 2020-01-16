York man accused of drug trafficking, firearm charges

HARRISBURG – A federal grand jury last week charged a York man with drug trafficking and firearms, according to the United States Attorney General for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The January 8 indictment accuses the 23-year-old Shanquay Knight of: possession with the intention of distributing heroin, cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm to promote drug trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm and threats by the federal official with intimidation said the U.S. Attorney General.

The case against Ritter was investigated by the Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

Knight’s case was also brought up as part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic of heroin use and distribution, the U.S. Attorney General said.

