York man charges bank robbery in Springettsbury Township on Wednesday morning

YORK COUNTY – A York man is being prosecuted after the police found him in a ditch near the First National Bank, which he had just robbed on Wednesday morning. This is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Springettsbury police.

Eric Baron Just Eichler, 37, from the first block of North State Street, is charged with three robberies, theft and theft at 10:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of the mountain. Zion Road, the complaint says.

According to the police, Eichler entered the bank and asked for money, told employees that he had a gun, and threatened to shoot a cashier in the face.

The cashier gave Eichler $ 2,874 in cash and he fled the bank, the police said.

Officers who responded to the area found Eichler hidden in a ditch near the bank, the complaint said. He had $ 2,874 in his pocket when he was arrested and admitted to robbing the bank, the police said.

