York Twp. Car dealer accused of cheating dozens

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA. – Every time Jaime Catanzaro leaves her delta house, she sees a deep blue 2009 Honda Civic.

“It is annoying on some days, but on some days I don’t even look because it’s been there for so long,” she said.

The car is not driving. Shortly after Catanzaro bought it from D&M Auto Sales in York Township in 2014, she found that it was a lemon. The car could hardly reach 25 miles an hour when driving uphill, she said, and then the auto mechanics found that a sheet of hard plastic was tied to the bottom of the car.

But she couldn’t give it back. The Department of Transportation closed D & M in 2015 due to the congestion of almost 194 customers. The dealership operators were fined $ 430,000 and directed to refund customer money.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General has now criminalized five people in connection with the case:

Michael L. Lake, 57, from Lower Windsor Township

Dean Matthew Lake, 28, from Windsor Township

Michael Lawone Lake II, 34, from York Township

Dean Michael Lake, 27, from York Township

Ruth Hutchinson, 57, from Chanceford Township

The five were charged on January 23, and all were charged with six crimes: corrupt organization by one employee, conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy for fraudulent business or practices, fraudulent or fraudulent business practice, conspiracy for theft through deception and theft through deception.

According to the criminal complaint, the dealership changed the vehicle prices after the sale, calculated fees and taxes twice and added Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) insurance policies without customer knowledge. All investigators stated that the group generated $ 70,993.53 in additional profit.

Catanzaro says she still hasn’t received the $ 938.70 overcharged.

“I think it’s really sad to rip people who don’t know better,” she said.

Nor can she get rid of the car when she said that her last loan payment was returned to her. So she still has no title.

“I honestly don’t know what to do with it,” said Catanzaro. “Without a title, I can’t legally sell it.”

One of the accused has already been tried in court. In 2015, Michael Lawone Lake was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for repeatedly exposed to a girl.

All five people were released on an unsecured $ 17,500 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on February 13 at 9:00 a.m.

,