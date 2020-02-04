York’s fire chief is at risk of losing his job, and it all depends on where he lives

The York City fire chief had to make a choice. So he chose his home.

But because of this decision, he could lose his job by the end of this month.

The residency requirements in York require the fireman to live within the city limits. Deardorff lives with his children and his wife in West Manchester Township.

“I’m less than, less than 5 kilometers outside of the city,” said Deardorff, who adds that he never missed a call where he was needed on site. He adds, “I see no difference whether I answer from my current home or in the city or not.”

Deardorff said he told the mayor about his decision not to move last summer after the city granted him an extension last year to discuss a possible move with his family.

However, the city council claims that the mayor only told them about Deardorff’s decision in January. At a meeting at the end of last month, the Council did not approve the waiver that would have freed Deardorff from the obligation to move within the city limits.

“Communication between the administration and this council is less than desirable,” said City Council President Henry Nixon.

Mayor Michael Helfrich admits that he only informed the Council of Deardorff’s decision on January 13. But he said, “We let them know a month in advance and we generally thought that was enough time.” Still, he said, “This is the excuse they use not to give the fire chief the waiver.”

If the city council makes no decision by the end of the month, Deardorff has three options: 1] move to the city 2] dismissal 3] loss of job and / or downgrading.

“He is a great man. He has served in the city of York for 25 years,” said Helfrich, who wants to keep Deardorff as chief. On Tuesday evening, Helfrich even asked the city residents to attend a city council meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the town hall to show their support.

When Deardorff took up the post of fire director in York, he was concerned about the move and the need to discuss it with his family. He said that his family partially made the decision to keep his children in their established school and at home.

“I give the city a lot. I am not at home as much as I would like to be,” said Deardorff. “And, you know, I have to have this balance for my family and for work.”

When Deardorff was asked if he was afraid of losing his job, he said, “You know, you always have that in mind.”

