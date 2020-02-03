YORK – You can expect early spring.

One of the marmots in Central Pennsylvania predicted forecasts similar to Punxsutawney Phil.

Dozens of people in white coats and top hats gathered around poor Richard, one of the region’s most popular marmots.

Slumbering Groundhog Lodge hosted the 92nd ceremony in York. His forecaster, poor Richard, called for early spring on Sunday.

“Legally, there are 6 more winter weeks on the calendar,” said great communicator Skip Lehmann, “but we forecast early spring weather for these six more weeks.”

Unlike Phil, poor Richard doesn’t base his prediction on whether he sees his shadow or not.

Sublime hibernation, E. John Fedor, said poor Richard had been dead for more than a decade, but the community continues to believe in the marmot’s wisdom.

“So of course we get the forecast directly from the pig sky. We don’t have to worry about any shadows, the sun, anything. It comes directly from the pig sky,” said Fedor.

According to Lehmann, poor Richard has predicted the weather with an accuracy of 89% and more in the past 92 years.

The event also collects money for local charities.