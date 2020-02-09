Yosemite’s Sunlit ‘Firefall’ to Soon Shimmer

(NBC 4) – THE SECOND HALF OF FEBRUARY? We are often very busy. We could finish a box of chocolates, the ones in the cardboard box, if we didn’t finish all the last on the evening of February 14. We could skip spring cleaning, knowing that March, with its spring vibrations, becomes quite hectic. Or we could even pack the latest holiday decorations, the outdoor ones we really wanted, before 2019 vamoosed. But in Yosemite National Park? Horsetail Fall has none of these special concerns. Instead, the famous cliffside feature is ready to do a little magic by dancing with the setting sun, and by “magic” we mean science, because what is happening can be explained by where is the sun and where our planet is located and the weather conditions be perfect and so on.

AND WHAT’S HAPPENING… from mid-February until the end of the month? If the water splashes on a certain place on El Capitan, along the eastern part, and the clouds have taken the night, the natural wonder which goes up can take an “orange gleam” which beats almost n ‘ no matter what other bright orange thing (jack o’lantern fans, you may have to go through the Big Y to decide for yourself this particular issue). The famous valley can be bustling, of course, with other fans of waterfalls, and if there is snow or ice around, you’ll want to check in on the roads before setting off. As for a cloudier sky scene? Yes, the word is that “(e) even a little haze or minor cloudiness can significantly diminish or eliminate the effect.” So before swallowing these Valentine’s Day chocolates or getting started in cleaning up quickly spring, plan your trip to Horsetail Fall, which finds its whimsical side in the sun arrives the second part of February.