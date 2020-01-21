A fund sponsored by Japan’s most prominent activist investor announced that it was bidding up to 25.9 billion yen for Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. on Tuesday. will deliver, even though the former Toshiba Corp. has threatened to implement defense measures.

Hostile offers are rare in Japan, but have increased as the government is pushing ahead with corporate governance reform to make management more accountable to investors.

City Index Eleventh Co., supported by seasoned activist Yoshiaki Murakami, said it would offer 3,456 yen per Toshiba Machine share to buy up to 43.82 percent of the injection molding machine manufacturer.

The offer price corresponds to an 11 percent premium over Toshiba Machine’s closing day when the company announced the Murakami Fund Group’s buyout plans. Shares fell 9 percent on Tuesday after rising 19 percent on Monday.

Toshiba Machine said late Friday that it could take poison pill measures to ward off takeover attempts by watering down the stocks of unwanted applicants.

The proposed takeover offer could potentially impair the maximization of the company’s value and the interests of the shareholders.

A spokesman for Toshiba Machine said on Tuesday that the company was reviewing the takeover bid.

City Index eleventh statement states that measures to combat poison pills counter the progress in corporate governance in Japan and would have a significant negative impact on market participants.

Murakami-related funds currently hold 11.49 percent of Toshiba Machine’s total voting rights.

Murakami, a former bureaucrat, managed a fund targeting Japanese companies and pushed for higher shareholder returns until he was convicted of insider trading in 2007. Since then he has reappeared as an investor and works with his daughter.

Toshiba Corp. holds less than 3 percent of Toshiba Machine after selling most of its shares during a management crisis in 2017.