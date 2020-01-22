“You are being arrested” – Gambia warns ex-leader Jammeh of planned return

The Gambia has announced that it will arrest its former leader Yahya Jammeh if he dares to enter the country.

Minister of Justice

Aboubacarr Tambadou told the BBC that he wanted to persecute Jammeh himself

about his “brutal” rule.

Jammeh has expressed a desire to return home, and recently thousands of his followers have demonstrated on the outskirts of the capital Banjul and demanded his return from exile.

The former dictator, in an audio conversation with some members of his party in 2018, indicated that he was planning a comeback from exile to ensure that he was “working on something.”

The audio heard Jammeh speaking interchangeably in Wolof, Mandinka, and English, telling his allies, Yankuba Colley and Fabakary Tombong Jatta, that the Gambians regretted electing him and that they would be punished for it ,

The protest is calling

for Jammeh’s return he came in days after another audio recording

which he insisted that the Gambia guaranteed his right of return.

Jammeh Gambia ruled with an iron fist for 22 years. In 2017, he fled the West African country after losing to political newcomer Adama Barrow.

“We need him

100 percent. We are ready to die for him, ”says Ismaila Colleyk, 26

Protester, AFP news agency said, referring to Jammeh.

“Before Jammeh

When he went into exile there was an agreement that he should return to the United States

Country after three years. “

Meanwhile victim

alleged human rights violations by Jammeh demanded that his alliance be banned for

Party for Patriotic Reorientation and Development (APRC).

Gambia’s Justice Minister Tambadou told the APRC: “If former President Yahya Jammeh should ever return to this country, he will face imminent arrests and charges of the heaviest kind, and any amount of irresponsible freedom of speech or political manner will prevent him from doing so. “

“He will be

accountable like any ordinary defendant

Country, ”said Tambadou.

Ousman Rambo Jatta,

the provisional chairman of Jammehs Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and

Development party, the BBC Focus on Africa said that Jammeh should be

allowed to return and without prosecution.

After losing the

Jammeh, who was elected in Barrow in 2016, is said to have signed an agreement signed by the

UN, regional association Ecowas and the African Union in 2017, in which he agreed

Give up power and go into exile, but he could always go back to The Gambia

he wished.

But the Gambian

Government does not recognize the agreement.