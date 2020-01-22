You can book your next trip abroad with a deposit of $ 1 at Intrepid Travel

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Intrepid Travel to bring you the overseas adventure of your dreams.

Um, excuse me. Please stop whatever you are doing while we are amazed that you can book your next stay abroad with Intrepid Travel with a deposit of just $ 1 for a variety of group adventures or short vacation tours.

This is particularly exciting news because, as we know, Christmas time is really debiting your bank account – and yet no amount that has been used up can wipe out this travel error. It is frankly the worst feeling and unfortunately my eternal mood.

Well, it WAS until this new business – I have to love that your place be confirmed AND I have enough time to save the full amount (and enough days off). Simply book before February 13, 2020 and pay the balance 90 to 56 days before the day of departure, depending on the type of trip.

Ok, I looked at the options and rightly can’t decide which one to choose.

I have only been to South Africa so far, but that was enough to know that I would return to the African continent immediately. I don’t think safaris will ever get boring. But how could you pass the Middle East and marvel at the pyramids in Egypt? Yes, it’s all a $ 1 deposit, thanks.

At the same time, after a two-year stay in Canada, I can guarantee you 100% that you will never forget a trip through the Rocky Mountains. Don’t just go to Banff, Jasper will always have a special (and breathtaking) place in my heart.

Speaking of North America: I can’t be the only one with New Orleans Mardi Gras at the top of the list. For me, it’s the perfect time to go on a group tour, as it definitely looks like it’s a situation where things are going better.

A Eurotrip is an absolute right of transit for Aussies. Let me just say that the Northern Lights live up to the hype. I personally am also very interested in exploring Eastern Europe – people only rave about their vacation there.

See, you understand, this is a big, wide world we live in, and now it’s much easier to see it. In the truest sense of the word, everything you need is a gold coin. Which basically means that your only problem is deciding where to go.

Image:

Supplied by Intrepid Travel / Damian Raggat