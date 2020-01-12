You can buy the car Tupac Shakur was shot in

Loading...

The BMW 750iL Tupac Shakur was shot in.

If you have an additional $ 1.75 million and are fascinated by tragic death scenes, you’re in luck: a car dealership in Nevada is auctioning off the car in which Tupac Shakur was gunned down in 1996.

“This is the actual car that Tupac Shakur shot after a fight at the MGM in Las Vegas,” says the Las Vegas Celebrity Cars listing for the vehicle. “It was driven by Suge Knight and was originally leased from Death Row Records. It is the first time since his death in 1996 that this car has been sold or exhibited. “

Before the BMW 750iL was auctioned, it was refurbished “in the condition it was before Tupac’s murder”, except for a small incision that the company believes was caused by a bullet. To make an offer for the car, you must present a refundable deposit of $ 20,000 and a signed confidentiality agreement.

The rapper was shot in the car on September 7, 1996 while sitting with Suge Knight at a traffic light after a boxing match at the MGM Grand. He died of his wounds six days later. He was just 25 years old.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Complex