You can dine in a dome on the Thames

London has all kinds of cool places to dine, from the Shard to a boat on the Thames, but one of the most popular places in recent years is inside a pod.

Every year you get pop-up capsules along the Thames offering dinner with a view – but what you may not know is that a little bit more outside central London is a superb hotel and spa offering lunch, dinner or afternoon tea in a capsule on the Thames all year round.

The Runnymede on Thames Hotel and Spa offers a wide selection of dining rooms, from a light bite in the lounge to a buffet at the Leftbank restaurant.

But our favorite must be the fresh private pods that directly overlook the river, so you can watch the boats go by and enjoy the calm of the greenery around you.

You can enjoy an excellent afternoon tea, consisting of premium sandwiches and pastries, as well as sparkling wines.

Or, if you feel like it, you can book the place for the whole evening – with a personal server – for a festive meal in an unforgettable place.

Address: The Runnymede on Thames Hotel and Spa, Windsor Road, Egham, TW20 0AG

