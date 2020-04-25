You can hit the inbound links May 1, but must adhere to these pointers

Though golf programs will open their doorways to the public in Illinois on May possibly 1, there are even now a host of limits that have been laid out by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The total record can be uncovered under “Golfing Operational Tips” at www.illinois.gov/dceo, but here are the prime kinds:

















































• Players shall be grouped in twosomes only.

• Tee occasions will be spaced in 15-minute intervals.

• All bookings will have to be accomplished on the internet or about the phone.

• Practice ranges, chipping greens and putting greens will keep on being closed.

• No golf carts authorized other than by individuals with bodily restrictions that stop them from going for walks.

• Only privately owned pull carts could be used.

• The bottom of the cup need to be elevated. This can be performed by turning the cup upside down so that the new bottom is about an inch under the lip of the gap, or by placing Styrofoam in the base of the cup.

• Flags might not be eliminated.

• No beverage or snack carts.

• No caddies will be permitted.

• There will be no rakes in the bunker. The launch indicates sorting the sand with a club.















































