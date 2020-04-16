You can individual Jason Becker’s guitar, signed by all the kings of shred

Fancy owning a guitar signed by Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen, Greg Howe, John 5, Chris Broderick, Nita Strauss, Dave Amato and Ben Woods?

Very well, this is your opportunity.

Jason Becker (whose signature also adorns the axe) is placing up a person of his own Kiesel guitars up for auction, with all the proceeds heading to the Jason Becker Exclusive Needs Believe in.

Reverb, who are hosting the sale, say, “Hand-crafted by entire world-renowned Kiesel Personalized Guitars in Escondido California, this JB24 ‘Numbers’ Signature Design has been painstakingly decked out with Jason’s multi-colored quantities inlays, multi-colored Seymour Duncan pickups, and other premium functions – all spec’d out precisely the way Jason required it. Kiesel has also furnished a professional clear coat to safeguard the amazing group of signatures discovered on the entire body.

“But, wait! There’s extra!”, they carry on, excitedly. “Not only are you introducing an exceedingly effectively-enjoying and very scarce guitar to your assortment, ‘Triumphant Friends’ arrives with a certification of authenticity, a preposterous collection of picks from most of the signees, a higher-top quality framed image collage documenting most of the artists signing the guitar, and a killer customized circumstance.”

Future purchasers can bid now, or go for the purchase-it-now price tag of just £20,885.71.