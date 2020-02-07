You can now pay for parking with your credit card in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Parking in downtown Fresno has become much easier, thanks to the city’s installation of new solar payment terminals.

Thanks to these kiosks, finding neighborhoods in your cup holders and under the seats of your car is a thing of the past.

And if you need to renew your time, the kiosks are associated with the park’s mobile application. However, there are credit card fees of 39 cents and some say it adds up if you use these counters daily.

“In fact, I had to stop to get the change because I thought the meter would go up. But now that it’s up, it’s going to be a lot more practical,” says Ana Sanchez.

Deployment of the new meters began on January 15 and they are now on several off-street lots.

Once you have pressed the Start button, enter your license plate, insert your money, card or change, use the up or down arrows to set your time.

Once he confirms your time and completes your transaction, you are ready to go.

Parking attendants will have the information downloaded to their devices, so there’s no need to put proof of purchase on your dashboard.

“We have added eight and it covers a few hundred spaces in several locations in the city center,” said Thomas Gaffery, director of the Parking division. “We know that one of the priorities of people who come to the city center is to be able to pay for parking without using only coins.”

Technology is associated with the park’s mobile application.

Technology takes some getting used to, and some argue that the convenience of using a credit card comes at a cost – the fee of 39 cents each time you use your credit card.

“If I’m only there for 10-15 minutes, it’s always 39 cents and if I put 10-15 minutes and I realize that I have to stay there longer, I have to put an additional 39 cents each time, “said Tomas Sandoval.

Sandoval says he previously used prepaid parking cards to pay for parking, saying it was convenient and cost-effective as his hours change daily.

“If we had any time left, from 10 minutes to an hour and 10 minutes, we would get that money back,” he said.

The city has announced its intention to assess the request to add prepaid parking cards to the application.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.