“You can only conclude, the least safe place for us all this time is in our homes”

Perhaps it is a sign of the times, it is not Kim and Aggie who are sent to the two family houses to ask how clean your house is? (Canal 4, Thursday, 8 p.m.), nor to offer their usual fabulous advice: p. Eg dropping a false tooth cleaning tablet in your coffee maker will make it spotless.

Instead, a pair of doctors – including a molecular virologist – and a forensic fingerprint team show up. It is, after all, a “special coronavirus”.

Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim, Dr. Lisa Cross and fingerprints no doubt mean well, and offer a whole bunch of great advice, their mission to show us how to keep the virus out of our doors – and if it gets in, how to zap it. But at the time they are made, you can only conclude that the least safe place for all of us in this weather is in our own homes.

The Coombes and Christof families are already doing so much deep cleaning that you would literally be happy to eat a rasher sandwich on the kitchen floor, the shine of which would blind you. But, they learn, this is not enough.

They are sent for a walk while the forensic team settles down, and when they return, they find their houses strewn with stickers to show where they missed pieces during their cleaning sessions. Radiators, thermostats, door handles, light switches, kettle handles, flush, balustrades, piano keys, device handles, remote controls, iPads, phones, toys, keys, etc.

“We are not trying to catch up with you, we are trying to give you power”, explains Dr Lisa in an attempt to reassure the two discouraged couples who are about to book in a Travelodge. But then she takes them to their bathrooms and tells them that if they don’t put down their toilet seats after flushing, “tiny particles of poop could return to the air and land in your mouth”.

With couple one (Lisa and Chris) and couple two (Mel and Matt) now on the verge of fainting, Dr. Lisa quickly adds that there is no evidence that “the virus has mutated to have this transmission mode”. But …….. “it could do”.

Of course, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, so after that, not a single one of us will leave our toilet seats while flushing. Definitely not Lisa and Chris and Mel and Matt, who feel like their bathrooms are time bombs.

When Dr. Javid, Dr. Lisa and the fingerprints leave, we see Lisa and Chris and Mel and Matt rub the bejaysus with their radiators, thermostats, door handles, light switches, kettle handles, flush, banners, piano keys, grips, remote controls, iPads, phones, toys, keys and the like.

How clean are their houses when they are finished? Like a coffee maker after a brush with a false tooth cleaning tablet. Perfect.