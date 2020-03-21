‘You can only envision the worry level’: Mom of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out

BARTLETT, Sick. (WGN) — A 3-yr-outdated boy in the Chicago spot is the youngest human being in Illinois to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The boy’s mother claims it all began a thirty day period back with a fever and a cough. The household made 3 visits to the emergency space, and pleaded a number of occasions for a coronavirus examination. On Wednesday evening, the exam arrived back constructive.

“You can only think about the worry level, especially at evening,” the boy’s mom Diana explained to WGN. “Nobody’s sleeping, we have been all up monitoring him, monitoring his respiration, checking his fever. There were two instances the place the fever acquired so substantial, he started off shaking.”

The boy attends Independence Middle for Early Studying in Bartlett. The preschool is in College District U-46, the second-biggest school technique in the state. Until eventually now Illinois health officials had reported the youngest client in the point out was a 9-year-old.

The boy’s mom Diana, who only wishes to be identified by her initial title, explained her son was born untimely, endured respiratory troubles his complete everyday living, and was continue to denied a COVID-19 examination.

She said all the other checks for all other illnesses came again damaging, and she has no strategy how he contracted the virus. As significantly as she understands, he is the only scenario at the preschool.

He stays at AMITA Wellness St. Alexius Healthcare Heart.

“He’s even now not taking in, he’s ingesting extremely little and we’re just worried he’s having rushed out of there as well shortly, and that he may have a downfall once more in the foreseeable future simply because he has not been specified the prospect to get healthy at his possess rate,” she said.

Diana mentioned she and her partner the two have indicators now and there are no preparations for them to get tested.

Newest Stories: