‘You can only visualize the worry level’: Illinois Mother of toddler with COVID-19 speaks out

BARTLETT, Ill. (WGN) — A 3-calendar year-outdated boy in the Chicago area is the youngest human being in Illinois to be identified with COVID-19.

The boy’s mom says it all commenced a month in the past with a fever and a cough. The family made 3 visits to the emergency area, and pleaded numerous moments for a coronavirus examination. On Wednesday night, the take a look at arrived again good.

“You can only picture the pressure degree, in particular at evening,” the boy’s mom Diana advised WGN. “Nobody’s sleeping, we have been all up checking him, checking his breathing, monitoring his fever. There were two situations exactly where the fever got so higher, he begun shaking.”

The boy attends Independence Middle for Early Finding out in Bartlett. The preschool is in University District U-46, the next premier university system in the condition. Until now Illinois wellbeing officials had noted the youngest affected person in the state was a 9-calendar year-aged.

The boy’s mother Diana, who only desires to be discovered by her first identify, explained her son was born premature, suffered respiratory challenges his entire everyday living, and was nevertheless denied a COVID-19 check.

She explained all the other assessments for all other sicknesses came back again negative, and she has no idea how he contracted the virus. As considerably as she knows, he is the only case at the preschool.

He continues to be at AMITA Well being St. Alexius Health-related Heart in Hoffman Estates.

“He’s even now not eating, he’s ingesting extremely minor and we’re just apprehensive he’s finding rushed out of there much too shortly, and that he may possibly have a downfall again in the upcoming since he has not been specified the chance to get healthier at his personal rate,” she reported.

Diana mentioned she and her husband both of those have indicators now and there are no arrangements for them to get tested.