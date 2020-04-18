You can put me on parole, but You Can’t Make Me Eat

Oh, suddenly everyone I know is a chef? This is my New Thing that I have chosen to focus on, reflect on, publish. Quarantine social media has taught me that way more people can cook for themselves than I ever imagined. According to the same raccoon who went faster and faster by taking Jersey Mike’s every day to “Wait, there’s a tomato sauce in the apple?” – I’m jealous. Apparently, this pseudo chef was lurking in the shade, quietly, waiting for their moment to kill myself – and I wasn’t alone. So many of our bougie takeout queens have been doing crash courses in cookbooks. Meanwhile, our secretive friends, cooking Michelin three-star food for themselves and others, play a culinary role. I see you, food friends, and I was determined to see your threat.

Before separating, I knew nothing about cooking – in fact, I only googled “Michelin three stars” because I thought it was a five star rating, and I also didn’t know what it is. I can make pasta, eggs, avocado roast – I am more than ready. My girlfriend and I were separated together, and she was a better chef than me. Since I learned how to cut onions, I helped prepare some of the great recipes his chef (I also used this time). But look: We are both lesbians. Which means that all we know is also lesbian. Which means, when we peruse through Instagram stories at night, all we know is to post some bullshit like, “I take off my sleeve, walk 40 miles to the farm. the nearest farmer, axed the cow myself, to bring the meat back to my house for my beautiful little girl, where I had a meaty mint made of four kinds. from our balcony. ”The queer women are out here reforming, and I’m fuming.

My social media envy is always about work – “some personal information” or “so, I did something” makes me nervous. But I am not usually affected by other people’s Instagrams – lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle. But the recipes that made them boil their thumbs up for me were not good enough. I suddenly felt completely ridiculous, completely unaware of the kids, and was just joking around not understanding why my pancakes were lumpy. I need to know. Why am I not aware of them? (Short answer: I was very privileged and withdrew).

My friend says “I’m jealous of the people who cook-caliber food and entertain them, because I think I can eat that food,” Meg Zukin, the Angeleno who is now still angry with amateur chefs in his life, tells me. “In normal life, I wasn’t tempted by the chef at home because I had a choice to go to the restaurant. When I was stuck with my tools, I was the only person who didn’t know how to cook. eat, but also have the energy for it. “

That was important to me as well: In general, I would not invest anything in food waste, because I had access to the homes of the Time called “restaurants. ” Now, the only foods I have access to are the brews and potions my girlfriend and I conjure in our cauldron.

I courageously spoke to a chef friend, Nicole Linh Anderson, an artist and “home cook” – he’s one of my favorite people right now. Nicole and his girlfriend, Xf. always talented chefs, but in isolation, their motivating, gourmet Instagram stories are the real Thumbing My Wound. Nicole told me “I really did cook.” “Eating disorders are an integral part of my day, every day, and the only way I keep track of time goes by.”

.