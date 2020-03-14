You can read it here – Info News Up

Toya Johnson has been preparing a lot for all kinds of Weight No more related activities. He debuted this initiative along with Robert Rushing in 2019.

The goal is to combat obesity, overweight and other related conditions.

Unfortunately, due to the current situation, Toya had to cancel the next WNM event and made the announcement on her social media account.

‘Hello WNM family, we are sad to do so, but for the safety of all of us attending, we will cancel the Miami 5k until further notice. Thank you for all the love and continued support. #wnmmiami, ”Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, “Realizing … I’m ready for any date for them to resume,” and one follower posted this: “Do we get our money back because it’s not our fault?”

One commenter wrote: “Good news, maybe when you rebuild, I can get to that date.”

One follower said: running Robert and Toya running! Sounds good together! It just spills out when you say it out loud! Very happy for you Toya !!! I’m your number one fan !! I’m just patiently waiting for my prince to come my way! LOL ”.

Someone else said, “And eventually choose another bigger and more beautiful park thanks in advance.”

One follower said: ‘We fully understand. Thanks for updating Toya! “And someone else posted this: ‘This is the part that bothers me, you can access social media and post, but you can’t answer people’s questions when they paid their money @toyajohnson'”

Someone else wrote: “@ toyajohnson, cit; Are you returning all your money or will you reboot a later date ????” and someone else posted: “Noooooo noooooo I’ve just come here for the @toyajohnson race.”

An excited fan wrote: @toyajohnson … so can you review for another date? I was so ready to meet you guys. “

Toya will definitely rebuild the event when things get colder in the future.

Post Views:

0 0