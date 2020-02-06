You can take the man out of McKinsey, but can you take McKinsey out of the man?

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Dominic Barton introduced himself at a parliamentary hearing in Canada yesterday. The former head of the global consulting giant McKinsey & Co., and now Canada’s ambassador to China, was welcomed by the Conservatives to the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations.

Barton described the cool relationship between the two countries in sharp words. He described his first meeting with Chinese officials as “probably one of the most unpleasant conversations I’ve ever had.” Both sides trembled with anger.

Tory MPs Garnett Genuis and Dan Albas Exploring the ambassador’s corporate life with numerous business relationships Chinese state company, They called for clarity about McKinsey’s role in building militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea. They asked about McKinsey’s decision to withdraw several miles from UN convicted detention centers where Uighurs were detained, and rummaged around in Barton’s meetings with Huawei officials abroad.

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant complained that “some members” of the committee viewed the meeting as “American confirmation negotiations” and thanked Barton for his public service. Genuis strongly disagreed. Welcome to Ottawa, Ambassador Barton.

The CCP’s possibly less powerful social conservative wing: A new Angus Reid The analysis shows that right-wing voters are more likely than leftists to vote for a leader whose positions on social issues differ from their own. In other words, leftists are more dogmatic than small conservatives. Shannon pride foot writes about what all this means for social conservatives when Federal Tories are looking for a new leader:

It looks like the party has room to move toward the center without distancing itself from its socially conservative contingent. This statement contradicts the prevailing narrative that the SoCon element must be specifically appeased when choosing the leader of the party.

Maxime Bernier, suing a polarizing figure in federal politics, who leads a marginal party Warren Kinsellaa polarizing figure in federal politics who provides political advice. Can it end well?

What made Nancy Pelosi tear herself: Michael Fraiman dissects the latest picture Donald TrumpAddress of the state of the Union – no, neither a photo of Trump nor a photo of Talk-Radio-Maven Rush Limbaugh, House Speaker Pelosi, who tore the pages in half, came to define the night, Fraiman writes:

The next day, it wasn’t Trump making the headlines for hilarious statements, but Pelosi putting himself and the Democrats back in the spotlight at all costs. Trump himself shared more tweets about her than about his speech. But he has no one to blame except himself. If Trump taught Pelosi anything, no press is a bad press.

Mr. Kenney goes to Washington: Fresh from a trip to Montreal, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney spends a few days in DC where he will meet with some of the local power players. On his agenda? Senator Lisa Murkowski, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Home Secretary Greg Bernhardt and U.S. trade representatives Robert Lighthizer, He also sits down Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s Acting Ambassador.

Kenney will have some Canadian dance partners south of the border. CBC News reports deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland will join five conservative premieres – Kenney, Ontario Doug Ford, Quebecs François Legault, Saskatchewans Scott Moe and New Brunswicks Blaine Higgs– For meetings with Lighthizer and several heads of state at a winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Remember it Tory opposition movement did that cause turmoil on tuesday? The one who condemned a Canadian Parole Board decision Day probation for a convicted murder, and also called for hearings on the matter? It passed yesterday without a single no vote (315-0).

The Brexit clause: For bureaucrats around the world, Brexit means paperwork and headaches. Experience a recent council decision that sets a date on which a tiny portion of a Budget Implementation Act 2018 will come into force. The small change allows the Bank of Canada to buy and sell UK securities as soon as the Brexit transition period ends. Certainly someone in the Privy Council office pulled the straw to comb through so many federal laws.