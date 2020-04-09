You can use an invisible piece of paper if concerns about COVID-19 are still a factor in the June issue.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 03:44 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 03:44 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – New York’s presidential election is over two months away, and there’s no other way to know if the COVID-19 restrictions on workplace and party will remain in effect.

But the state is taking steps to ensure that voters who want to vote can, even if they do not want to participate in elections.

The Commissioner of Onondaga County and the New York state council voted in favor of the use of other absentee ballots, while Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Wenezde would allow any voter to seek, let him vote. use the free ballot for the primary vote for June 23.

On that day, there will be a Democratic Primary. Even though Bernie Sanders has left, his name is still on the ballot, with Joe Biden.

There will also be ballot papers, depending on your area, for congressional, state legislatures and rural races in a variety of politics.

In Onondaga County, there is even a special election for all voters in the state’s 50th Senate to fill a vacancy.

To use the absentee ballot, you will need to download a blank piece of paper, fill it in, and send it.

Voters will be mailed to the absentee ballot online, then submitted on June 22, or thrown into the ballot box or polling station by Election Day.

We spoke to Onondaga County voters Michele Sardo (R) and Dustin Czarny (D) who are facing further details from the governor’s executive orders.

The council said voters who want to leave the polls to defend themselves on COVID-19 should check the box in the absentee ballot where it says ‘Temporary Disease or Disability’ and follow the instructions for sending a board.

Because voting is more likely than ever before, what is likely to be known is race results on June 23, as candidates are not booked up to ten days after the election.

A piece of paper attached to a paper balloon is not available.

The President’s date on this card is wrong. Change date changes on June 23 after the cards are sent out.

Sardo and Czarny want voters to know that the yellow card was received and information about the voting site listed by the Senate Majority Leader on April 28. The governor moved the date to June 23 after the cards were issued in Labor. Instant messaging.

