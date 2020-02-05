You can watch the movie Joker with a live orchestra in London

The BAFTA award-winning score of one of the best-known films of 2019 arrives in London.

Joker was critically acclaimed upon release and is now running for the Oscar 2020.

In total, Joker was nominated for 11 Oscars and in addition to his victory for the best score in the BAFTA, he also won two others: the first to Shayna Markovitz for the best casting, the second for the director Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor.

The score for Joker was created by musician Hildur Guðnadóttir – an Icelandic cellist with a classical background.

Last year, his works were also featured in the critically acclaimed television series Chernobyl.

