You can win a trip to the Super Bowl LIV by donating blood now

January is the national month for blood donors, and the American Red Cross is trying to increase donations by offering the opportunity to take a trip to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Red Cross always urgently needs blood of all types, but donors of type O negative blood are particularly important because their blood can be given to anyone. The Red Cross says that only 7% of the population is O-negative, but O-negative blood is most commonly used in emergencies.

To attract all kinds of donors, the Red Cross and the NFL offer a sightseeing flight to Miami, three nights at the Alexander Oceanfront Resort, two tickets to the game, admission to the official NFL tailgate and the Super Bowl Experience, and one $ 500 gift card for expenses.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, January 19, and the winner will be notified by email on January 24. The entry is limited to three entries per donor. The price is not transferable and the tickets cannot be resold.

According to the Red Cross, if you have never donated blood before, you should know the following:

Before you donate, drink an additional 16 ounces of water or another non-alcoholic drink

Eat a healthy meal and avoid fatty foods like hamburgers, fries or ice cream. Iron-rich foods before and after your appointment are the best.

Don’t wear a long-sleeved shirt unless you can roll your sleeves over your elbows

Bring a book or music to pass the time of your donation

After your donation, do no heavy lifting or vigorous training for the rest of the day. If you feel dizzy or light-headed, stop what you are doing and sit or lie down until you feel better.

