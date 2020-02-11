You can’t just pump things out of a sausage maker: connect to emotion & tech

There it is again; this perennial question about the importance of creativity versus technology. However, in my role as chair of The Drum Roses Awards, I have to make it clear how I see this supposed dichotomy.

So is it time for brands to focus on the essentials again, reduce the “noise” and not be distracted by the new possibilities of data and technology, but instead focus on creativity and their ability to engage and entertain?

First, let’s clear up a myth: While the best creative work is the love child of insight and an affair, much of the execution these days must necessarily be the result of data and technology. It is not either / or: on the contrary.

And as always, it’s feelings that make people act. As Daniel Kahneman emphasized in his legendary book “Thinking Fast and Slow”, we make decisions with our guts. This is followed by a period after rationalization in which we justify our decisions before ourselves.

Kahneman’s book looks at the dichotomy between these two ways of thinking. It suggests that people place too much trust in human judgment – a theory that is often confirmed in market research, where the gap between what people say and what they do can be overly obvious.

However, the role of creativity has always been the same to trigger this emotional response and initiate an action. You have to let someone feel something.

Today’s question is how this goal can be achieved when customers want faster and cheaper output and dynamic content is produced in large quantities. Here there is a risk that the tail wags the dog. You can’t just pump things out of a sausage maker.

With this speed and the many channels available, it is more important than ever to bring media, production and creative together – to reduce the distance between groups of people. We need to be aware of this in the next decade. Creativity doesn’t exist in a bubble. It is important to bring competencies together physically and to exchange KPIs. As Chief Creative Officer of a digital agency, I see every day that there is no substitute for people to come together and talk to each other. For emotional creativity, for the craft in the media and despite all the talk about performance and programming, you just have to bring people together. Ideas arise from random conversations and you have to be together to kindle them. Planners, buyers, technologists and production employees have to work together as a team.

The magic that can come from teamwork was shown in the work of Cadbury Creme Egg, a company from Mondelez, in the run-up to Easter last year. Mondelez managed to hide his legendary eggs in competitor ads and other categories as well. The subsequent treasure hunt had a happy, childlike element and challenged the fans to find the eggs in the advertisements of other brands through various media such as print, outdoor and TV. Initiatives like this are never the idea of ​​a single department.

Smart TV also offers an important lesson regarding the importance of the interaction of context, media and creativity. Today we see dynamic placement, sometimes in the form of personalized 48-sheet posters within television shows. In this way, an “old” media format gets a new life.

Of course, we cannot say that “new” technologies are just a distraction. Use the great opportunity in podcasts. Shortly before Christmas, we volunteered for a campaign in which young people were encouraged to register for the vote. We contacted some of the UK’s best podcasters and asked if we could take over their podcast covers to promote our message. Comedian Adam Buxton, a top ten podcaster, volunteered to let us revise his cover while Spotify joined the call for guns and displayed a PlayList-style ad in the free version of the streaming service: “Most of the tracks on this playlist are three minutes, the same amount of time it takes to register to vote …” The BBC also announced the first global takeover of Spotify in October, to introduce Sir David Attenborough’s Seven Worlds, One Planet. Brands use technology to arouse emotions. It’s not about choosing one or the other.

A good couple of years old, but still brilliant, British Airways’ Magic of Flying campaign saw a little boy on a poster pointing to the sky saying where the flights were going and the cost of a seat. This work required the creation of a groundbreaking new media package, the inclusion of air traffic data and information at the cloud level. It was the work of a “creative technologist” and led to a Cannes Grand Prix, no less.

And from chocolate eggs to elections, David Attenborough, climate change and commercial flights, we shouldn’t forget that we will face major problems in the next decade. The beauty of advertising lies in its unique ability to solve problems. Climate change has developed from a niche problem to an international emergency. We have to break new ground to live and work. We also need a sense of fun and playfulness. We need to keep the sense of humor that we are famous for in the UK. Let’s continue to have fun and connect, both through emotion and through technology. And if you’re still not convinced, keep that in mind. Television was once classified as “new technology”.

Emma de la Fosse, Chief Creative Officer of Digitas

