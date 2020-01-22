“You can’t trust Anthony Martial”

Manchester United legend Paul Ince insists that the club can’t rely on Anthony Martial to score since Marcus Rashford is absent, and calls on the Red Devils to call Edinson Cavani or Danny Ings this month commit.

For the next three months, Rashford is expected to fail with a double tension crack in the back that joins Paul Pogba on the sidelines and the Red Devils are seriously lacking in creativity.

And Ince insists that the club has no choice but to act quickly and get a proven scorer this month.

Getty Images – Getty

Martial missed a golden opportunity to equalize in the 0-2 loss to Liverpool

“The fact is that a new signing in January has now become a must. It’s not that they have to – they absolutely have to, ”Ince told Paddy Power.

“Because if you don’t sign anyone, who will set goals for you? We saw the actor Anthony Martial missed against Liverpool.

“It’s just not good enough. He should bury that, if it had happened to Rashford, I’m confident it would have been a goal. Without Rashford, you can’t trust Martial to achieve that goal.”

United has been associated with several short-term solutions, including PSG striker Cavani.

The Uruguay international submitted a transfer request to PSG earlier this month and was also linked to Chelsea on his way from Paris.

AFP or licensor

Cavani has scored more than 300 goals for Napoli and PSG

According to MEN, United Cavani can sign a contract, but only with permanent contracts, since PSG does not want to borrow it because the striker’s contract expires in six months.

It will cost around £ 25m, which is a huge sum for a player in his 30s who becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

But Ince insists the Red Devils should try anyway, and also promotes Southampton’s Ings as a good option.

He added: “For me, Edinson Cavani is the ideal choice if he wants to come to England at all. If United can reach him, they should try.

Getty Images – Getty

Ings is in brand new form for Southampton this season

“He’ll be a lot of money and he’s the wrong side of 30 which is a little worrying, but I’m not sure if United is able to be picky at the moment.”

“Ole has to decide whether to stick with what he has or get someone in. For me, it’s too much of a gamble to stay with the current lot. Fernando Llorente is a decent option, although Cavani is my first Choice would be.

“Someone like Danny Ings would be a great scream too, he’s scoring goals for the moment.

“Of course Southampton fans won’t want to hear that, but if you’re looking for someone who is in shape and scoring goals, Ings could be a good and proven choice.”