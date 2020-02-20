[you-could-function-at-downton-abbey’s-movie-place-as-actual-lifestyle-butler]

The extraordinary stately property where by ITV’s Downton Abbey was filmed is on the hunt for an precise trainee butler.

If you extravagant paying a good deal of time in Highclere Castle in Berkshire where by the well-liked time period drama was filmed then you greater update your CV.

Highclere are seeking for anyone with “good own presentation” and “notice to depth” to become a trainee butler and understand “the appropriate presentation in silver and butler assistance”, studies BerkshireLive.

You can be your extremely Mr Carson, the loveable butler of Downton, who was performed by Jim Carter, 71.

Highclere Castle is owned by the eighth Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, who stay in the stately home when it is not open up to the community.

And the estate has announced they will train someone to be a butler – and they only will need GCSEs.

The ad reads: “For in excess of a century Highclere Castle has been the benchmark by which other wonderful houses are calculated.

“As the location for the immensely successful Downton Tv collection we have grow to be a a great deal liked visitor attraction and location for activities catering to a world-wide audience who enjoy the record and splendor of our setting up and the extraordinary gardens and grounds.

“A superb possibility has arisen in the front of house company team for an outstanding Trainee Butler to be a part of our fast paced customer and wonderful dining business enterprise.”

The profitable applicant will live in shared accommodation at the five,000-acre estate, get pleasure from a “competitive hourly rate” and have a probability to perform in “prestigious and wonderful surroundings”.

To implement you will need to have the proper to do the job in the United kingdom, GCSEs and essential numeracy – but they do not want to have been to college.

The ideal applicant will, nonetheless, have to have “great purchaser support techniques” and be fascinated in the estate’s “good heritage and model”.

The advert reads: “This is a primary option for an specific to acquire within just the butler purpose, realize banqueting for each modest loved ones and bigger functions and acquire a company basis for a upcoming profession in the hospitality sector.

“To be successful in this job a can do angle, notice to element, very good private presentation and powerful communication and organisational expertise are paramount.”

Candidates are also envisioned to have “an superb command of the English language, both of those spoken and composed” as perfectly as “a well mannered and experienced mindset to all kinds of customers and relatives friends”, and to have the means to perform below tension.

For additional details or to apply, electronic mail [email protected] isles.

