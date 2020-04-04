You could get arrested in Pinellas Co. for not social distancing

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you plan on experiencing the weekend exterior in Pinellas County, deputies and police have a rigid warning. You ought to be in a group 10 or more compact and observe social distancing to comply with COVID-19 orders. Everyone not adhering to guidelines could be arrested.

“They can either get a good or go to jail. We’re hoping to stay clear of both equally of all those items,” claimed St. Petersburg Law enforcement Main Anthony Holloway. “So when an officer tells you that you have to have to go or independent if you are not a relatives, different. Not only for you and your family members but for the local community.”

At initially, deputies or police will have a dialogue with you. If you do not comply you could get a warning. If you keep on to disregard the law, you could be billed with a 2nd-degree misdemeanor, which could land you a $500 high-quality & 60 times in jail.

“Really we hope we never have to do that,” explained Chief Halloway. “You never want legislation enforcement to make absolutely sure you are being nutritious. You should want to do that. Don’t be concerned about the law, you really should be get worried about having treatment of your family members and of yourself. This social distancing is all about you and your family members.”

The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Business office also spoke out about the difficulty on Friday as the principles use through all metropolitan areas in Pinellas County.

“It’s crucial for every person to comprehend, we have not hit the bottom of this,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “We have not noticed the worst of it. Sadly, the worst is still to arrive.”

Regional legislation enforcement claimed their goal is to make confident everyone adheres to CDC recommendations to preserve our community safe and nutritious.

Most recent ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: