“You did a good job with it,” Trump told Pompeo on Spat with NPR reporter.

President Donald Trump stacked veteran NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly on Tuesday, who was targeted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he was blown over Ukraine in a recent interview.

“I think you did a good job with it,” said Trump to the secretary.

Pompeo broke out to Kelly after a recent interview when she asked why he had not publicly supported Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled last year after a defamation campaign led by the lawyer for Trump Rudy Giuliani and associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

After Pompeo received a standing ovation from the public at a White House event on Tuesday – to mark Trump’s attempt at a Middle East peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians, although no representative of this last one attended – Trump greeted the secretary.

“Wow, this is impressive,” he said. “This reporter couldn’t have done too good a job for you yesterday, did he? I think you did a good job with her, actually.”

Trump asked Pompeo if he intended to run for a seat in the United States Senate in Kansas and added, “I guess the answer is ‘no’ after that.”

These comments were the latest from the administration against the NPR. More recently, the State Department has banned an NPR reporter from flying to Pompeo on an upcoming trip to Ukraine.

After the interview in which Kelly pressed Pompeo on Ukraine, she later told, Kelly “asked:” Do you think the Americans care about Ukraine? “He used the word F in this sentence and many others.”

Kelly recalled that Pompeo had asked her to point to Ukraine on an unlabeled map, which she did.

Pompeo later accused the journalist of lying and violating an informal agreement, which Kelly denied. The Washington Post obtained emails supporting Kelly’s account.

Trump was involved in the hubbub before Tuesday: Sunday, he kick-started a tweet on the story of ex-conservative Mark Levin, who asked, “Why does the NPR still exist?” “

