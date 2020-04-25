You don’t know as many people as you think

Because we are in a time when the mind is beginning to wonder, I have tried to calculate the number of people I have been in physical contact with. One day at work, I leave the house and head for the Dart station. I can pass one or two people. We nod or greet each other but we avoid conscientiously. Dart station is generally deserted. There may be a few people on the train, but we are all sitting so far away that we cannot really see each other. Often there are more security guards than passengers.

The center of Dublin is a little more lively; although it is a relative term. Imagine Dublin at 6am on a public holiday. Everything is closed, and most of the noise is generated by sirens and empty buses and Luas trams passing by. There are pedestrians and homeless people crouching in the doors. Everyone avoids everyone. Emboldened by the lack of humans, there are seagulls everywhere.

As I get closer to work, the streets become almost completely deserted. There is a food store that sells half decent coffee, so I call over there. Gloves, two yards from someone else. The coffee is slipped under a plexiglass screen, but at least here, there is a human who takes my order and at the end we thank ourselves. I often have the impression that even in these transactional moments, people try to be more pleasant, to transport it with meaning.

Despite all the noise and turmoil, our lives are much more strained than we think.

At work, an open office that usually accommodates more than 70 people now has fewer than 10; each seated as far away from each other as possible. The conversations take place aloud and at a distance. I can speak directly to two people. Everyone is on a phone line or a video call variant.

Most of the time it’s very calm.

I wondered how different it was from my life before; at least in terms of face to face contact. Academics and others have attempted various calculations of the number of people with whom the “average” person comes into contact during their lifetime (the average person is invariably American) and the conclusions vary widely: from 10,000 to 80,000. But ” contact ”can mean anything. This would include the person behind the Perspex screen who slides my coffee.

When it comes to a little more intimate contact – where you discuss something, where you know their name – the number is depressing. It’s by the hundreds. During a lifetime. Despite all the noise and turmoil, our lives are much more strained than we think. Every day we walk the same invisible paths, we meet the same people. My number of daily interactions before lockout is not much higher than it was afterwards.

When it’s all over

The hugging and learning part of it should be that when it is all over, we have to make an effort to talk to more people. Easier said than done, however. Those of us who have jobs to return will have to work harder than ever to resuscitate our economy. Now may not be the time.

Either way, more doesn’t necessarily mean better. Talking to more people could simply introduce more idiocy into your life. I’m not very interested in talking to anyone who thinks 5G is the source of the coronavirus.

But what we can learn from it may be what we know. Or what we think we know. Our view of things is disproportionately influenced by the people around us; and from there comes a lot of our opinions and certainties. We often make statements about the world or Ireland, but what we are really talking about is our immediate social circle. To say that I don’t know anyone who watches the Late Late Show / Fine Gael vote / was in a trio (there is an interesting evening) does not make sense. Because in fact, we don’t know many people. We all live in bubbles.