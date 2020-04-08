You get used to things quickly. Waiting line. Verification of the death toll. Zoom

Feeling emotional, having not left the house for three days, I drive one morning to my secret place. I am timing myself. A seven minute cycle, well within my 2 km radius.

It’s funny how quickly you get used to things, right? Treat each other like outcasts. Line up in front of supermarkets. Verification of the death toll. Zoom.

I’m not the only one who knows this place, notice. The last time I was here, I saw an older man sitting on the bench whom I envision as mine. He was looking after a sleeping baby, probably a grandchild, folded up in a buggy. Maybe my secret place is no longer really a secret.

However, I’m sitting here now, alone, listening to the birds that call, talking to me. I am surrounded on all sides by hedges and trees. I watch the gray-blue sea water flow gently, the gulls, a sky dotted with clouds.

I look across the water at this wide stretch of sea. Admire the large houses with stone steps to the gates which overlook the promenade along the Clontarf road.

My laptop is on the back support of my bike. I smile and give myself the prize for the most innovative Hotdesk

It may not have occurred to the people there that the view from here is much better. Less industrial. Calmer, without the royal battle between cyclists and walkers and small children. I never knew it myself until I found this place.

On my right, on the other side of the water, I can see Howth Head. I think of my friend who lives there alone. I will call him later, I think. I know someone who ran into Kate and Wills when they went for a walk up there before everything got so weird and scary. I’m adding Howth Head to my mental list of places I will treasure when it’s over.

My laptop is perched on the back support of my bike. I saw impressive home offices on Instagram, but mine wins the award. I smile and present myself with the prize for the most innovative Hotdesk while the birds above their heads flap their wings in the form of applause.

My brother put the rear carrier on the bike during his last visit. He is back in southern India now. Locked in his apartment, doing somatic and yoga on the roof of his building. Make conference calls and occasional and risky trips on your motorcycle to look for shrimp and good cheese. Choose side roads where the police don’t wait with big sticks to beat anyone who breaks the lock rules.

He stays there, he says. For the moment. Go home, I told her several times. Come to the house. But he tries his luck. He’s a man who was in the ocean, bodyboarding, when the big wave came to Asia in 2004, so I guess he survived worse. Or is this thing worse than a tsunami? Probably.

However, he is used to danger. Perhaps a pandemic is more suitable for some than others.

I brought a jar of good coffee with me to my secret place. I thought I would need it to warm up, but the sun was so strong that I had to take off my big coat and drape it over the crossbar of the bike.

There is no one else around. Everything is still, with the exception of a few large, gently undulating plants that have not yet flowered.

When she leaves I begin to better understand the almost sacred attraction of this place at this time

The silence is broken by the noise of crunchy shoes on the gravel made by a young woman with large sunglasses who has a baby in her arms and a baby in a stroller. She brings her little boy to look at the sea, two meters from me and my bike. My desk.

Her name is Sarah. We are talking about the tranquility of our secret place, how lucky we are to know it. Without saying much, we recognize the horror of everything. I’m thinking of asking her for her phone number. In a few minutes, I feel that we have established a connection. It is probably isolation that speaks.

When she leaves, I begin to understand better the almost sacred attraction of this place right now. I find that I breathe more deeply here.

I needed the free space, I realize. I needed to get out of the house. At home, my daughters practice online choir. Somewhere else, my friend is preparing to say a last goodbye to her mother during this socially distant and deeply unjust funeral.

The obituary said: “Claudette George (née Noujaim) … a polyglot, an intrepid traveler and an incredible chef.” My friend and her sisters thought they would have more time with their mom.

But cancer, to quote my always eloquent friend, is a “mother of a gas girl”.

I would like to hold it. But in this grotesque new world, we had to find different ways to hold on. So, instead of a hug, I send loving thoughts and healing wishes running through the water from a secret and sacred place.

I hope they reach his shores.