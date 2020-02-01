You go into “father mode” to help the 6-year-old who was viciously attacked on the Rottweiler golf course

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A good Samaritan went into “father mode” after seeing a Rottweiler beat up a 6-year-old girl on Monday at the Surrey Hills golf course in Yukon, Oklahoma.

“It was terrible. It was covered in blood, ”said David Harris, who was nearby in the attack.

Harris was emotional when he remembered the worst day of his life.

“When we pulled up, I thought she was dead, but then I heard her scream,” Harris said.

He was at the Surrey Hills golf course when he saw 6-year-old Della being pulled by the dog.

Her ear was completely detached and she had deep cuts in her head and down to her shoulders.

“He threw her around, I’m not joking like a rag doll,” Harris said.

KFOR spoke to Della’s mother on camera. She says her daughter and 7-year-old brother were near a playground behind the golf course when the dog jumped over the fence, grabbed Della by her shirt, and pulled her to the floor.

Her mother says if Harris wasn’t there, her daughter might not be here.

“I just got into dad mode, I think. I didn’t even think I just grabbed his collar and pulled him off the girl, “Harris said.

KFOR also spoke to the dog’s owner, who said he was upset and still unsure why his dog attacked.

It is a terrible incident. I do not wish anyone. To be honest, it was an accident. Unfortunately, that’s how it happened and I’m very sorry for the situation, ”said Phillip Lavine, the dog’s owner.

Della is still in the hospital. Her mother says that she hopes that she will no longer have to undergo surgery.

The dog is in animal protection custody. There is still no word on whether it will be dropped.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Della. Click here for Della GoFundMe.