You happen to be All Googling ‘Milo Dalgona’ To Make The Espresso Craze Additional Aussie

A single thing we have all long gone completely boonta for in excess of the last few of months has been that whipped coffee development. You know the one, where you whip jointly sugar, h2o and espresso into soft peaks of foam right before introducing it to milk. It’s strange but we’ve gotta do something with all this spare time now, appropriate? Perfectly if you are not a enormous espresso fiend, there’s a a lot more Aussie dalgona you can make: Milo dalgona.

Rely on us to obtain the most ocker model of one thing feasible, right?

It legit seems so delightful. I wasn’t super fussed by the idea of whipped espresso foam until finally I learned you can do it with Milo much too.

Seemingly you lot have been googling the shit out of dalgona espresso alternate options, by the way. The numbers have been crunched, the stats are in, and “dalgona Milo” as a lookup term has spiked an insane 5,980% globally in the previous 30 times on Google. Jesus wept, that is a couple of punters.

Whilst Milo is really considerably our nationwide beverage more than listed here in Australia, it’d be remiss of me to not acknowledge that the perfect chocolate malt-y drink is also massively preferred overseas, in particular in Indonesia.

I’d put it to you that the primary dalgona-design and style Milo is truly just a cold Milo well prepared properly (12 scoops of milo to fifty percent a glass of cold milk) but I’ll accept this frothy alternative.

Acquire a moment to drool more than all of these pics of Milo dalgona drinks however, simply because god damn I believe I have observed my weekend exercise now.

Instagram / @thehungrydom