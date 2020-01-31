You have to be flexible, EU Commissioner says before the budget debate

The Netherlands would be sensible to be more flexible in the ongoing discussions about a new EU multi-annual budget, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn told the Dutch media.

If they don’t make concessions, other EU countries will lag behind and there will be less scope for Dutch priorities, Hahn said in an interview with Financieele Dagblad and BNR radio.

Hahn was in the Netherlands for talks with MPs, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra. “We are at the beginning of a very intense negotiation phase,” he said. “We have to allow our positions to converge, not let us drift apart.”

The Netherlands want to limit the budget to 1% of the gross domestic product of the 27 remaining EU countries. The Commission has a target of 1.114% and the European Parliament has a target of 1.3%.

It is also important for The Hague to maintain the discount it is currently receiving and to modernize the household system in general. According to the FD, this would mean diverting money from regional support initiatives and agriculture into research and development.

Last October there was a bitter exchange between the Netherlands and Brussels about the amount of the Dutch contribution in the coming years.

Articles in the Financieele Dagblad and the Financial Times said that Dutch and German contributions rose sharply after changes to EU budget rules and Brexit. The FD announced that the Dutch contribution would increase by 62.5% to EUR 13 billion by 2027, a number that Finance Minister Hoekstra described as “unacceptable”.

At the same time, Christine Lagarde, who was in the process of taking office as President of the European Central Bank, told a French radio station that countries like the Netherlands and Germany should spend more with large budget surpluses.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation will enable us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.