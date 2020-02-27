you-have-to-check-out-this-chicago-pulled-pork-poutine

CHICAGO — It is really a Southern just take on the typical Canadian avenue foods, poutine!

Pearl’s Southern Ease and comfort in Chicago exchanges fries for pork rinds, slathers them in boudin sausage gravy and finishes it off with barbecue pulled pork.

“Individuals just arrive in right here and they just are unable to imagine that we are applying the pork crackling on it,” mentioned operator Danny Beck. “We just kicked it up to a new degree.”

Beck mentioned the cafe would make their own pulled pork and gravy in home.

“I assume it just provides it a new twist,” he stated.

For more information and facts, pay a visit to pearlschicago.com.