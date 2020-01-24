You have to see it to believe it: is it Pak’nSave’s most expensive product?

If someone told us that there was a bottle of wine at Pak’nSave for $ 888, we would tell them to come home because they are drunk … well, maybe not.

Boasting a huge price of $ 888, supposedly at a very low rate, the 750ml bottle of Penfolds Grange shiraz is available at Pak’nSave Royal Oak.

It’s so expensive that buyers who wanted enough – and had a large enough wallet – to buy the product couldn’t even take it off the shelf themselves.

“To buy the Shiraz Penfolds Grange 750ml, bring an empty box to the box and the bottle will be brought to you by the service manager,” said the store.

And now the question has been raised on social media – is the bottle of wine the most expensive product on the shelves of Pak’nSave?

A quick search on the Pak’nSave online shopping site would confirm that it is actually the most expensive thing you could buy at the supermarket.

The second most expensive product was also a bottle of Penfolds wine: a Barossa Valley shiraz valued at $ 228.88.

While a price of $ 888 may seem expensive, bottles of the same product can be purchased online for $ 940 elsewhere.

Antoinette Laird, head of corporate affairs at Foodstuffs, said that wine lovers would know that it was a good price considering the quality of the wine and that it also had a second meaning.

Penfolds Grange wine at Pak’nSave. Photo / via Twitter

“Wine lovers in our Royal Oak watershed will know that at $ 888, the 2014 Shiraz Penfold Grange is a great price for this very fine wine,” she said.

“And of course, 888 is a lucky number for customers who want to celebrate the Chinese New Year with a very special touch.”

In Chinese numerology, 888 has a sense of triple fortune, a strengthening of the sense of the number eight.

Expensive products available at Pak’nSave:

• Beer, cider and wine: Penfolds Grange Bin 95 Shiraz, $ 888 ea.

• Fresh food and bakery: Bulk food, raw pine nuts, $ 128.90 per kg ea.

• Pantry: Manuka Honey Happy Valley UMF20 + 250g, $ 89.99 ea.

• Fresh, frozen and desserts: Bocconicini with Italian Massimo cheeses, $ 44.99 ea.

• Baby, toddler and children: Karicare Goat Milk Stage 3 12 month milk drink for toddlers 900g, $ 43.99 ea.

• Drinks: Soft drink Coca-Cola 1.5 l, $ 3.79 ea.

.