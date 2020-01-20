You may transfer OFF at the latest with deal, as Red Devils baulk about the rating

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Bruno Fernandes were punished at a stroke when Sporting Lisbon refused to change the playmaker’s £ 68m valuation.

The Portuguese international is believed to be desperately trying to move to Old Trafford this month, but Old Trafford’s chiefs firmly believe that the Primeira Liga club will not consider them a ransom.

Getty Images – Getty

Fernandes appears to be prepared to move to United, although the negotiations are proving difficult

According to United, the midfielder’s value is around £ 38m, with the surcharges potentially increasing this entry fee. However, the two parties are still far apart in their assessments of the 25-year-old.

The Guardian says Sporting is looking for £ 68m for Fernandes, with the Red Devils unwilling to pay what they consider inflated.

This could mark the end of Fernandes’ proposed move with the transfer unless Sporting reduces his demands.

United still want to make a deal, however, and talks with Sporting are expected to resume in the next few days as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to get a new midfielder this month.

Solskjaer’s squad, who face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, is concerned that the prices of other destinations may be inflated if they exceed Fernandes’ chances of winning.

goss

United boss Solskjaer thinks about “short-term deals”, Villa wants Giroud and more

relief

After the scan, Chelsea shows no serious injuries to the defender’s ankle

QUIET

Klopp refuses to take part in Liverpool’s title winners after Man United’s win

what we loved

Haaland’s dream debut, McGregor’s gesture and Hodgson’s comments on Guardiola

HUGE BLOW

United chief Solskjaer reveals the extent of the Rashford injury

ANFIELD ROAR

Liverpool fans sing “We’ll win the league” for the first time this season

blistering

Liverpool’s breathtaking Arsenal record after Van Dijk’s goal against Man United

review

Liverpool win again, Chelsea lose – What happened in the Premier League this weekend

unstoppable

Liverpool scores twice to beat Man United and have 13 consecutive PL wins

uncovered

Leicester’s poor record since Brendan Rodgers signed a new contract

Leicester playmaker James Maddison, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and Donny van de Beek from Ajax have all been associated with moving to Old Trafford.

Tottenham looked at Fernandes last summer but was unwilling to pay more than £ 39m – about half what Sporting was demanding at the time.

Spurs has since signed on another Portuguese midfielder, Gedson Fernandes, who signed a first loan agreement with Benfica earlier this week.