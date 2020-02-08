`` You Must Survive This '': Dad's Fight for Life After Fear of Piha's Drowning

This summer, NZME is helping Surf Life Saving save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorships to keep our beaches patrolled. Now’s your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training. Click here to donate.

As the ocean dragged him away from the shore, waves crashed on his head and he started to swallow sea water, the new dad Paul Gillick found himself thinking: “This is it” .

Then he thought of his little girl and his mom.

Gillick, who got in trouble during a Waitangi Day dive in Piha, knew he had to survive for his partner Nicole Sykes and their 3-month-old daughter, Nina.

“[I thought], ‘You have to survive this, for the others. I’m not going to let this end,’ and I started to fight a little more.”

Gillick, who has lived in Piha for five years, swims almost every day on the famous Auckland Beach and has never had any problems before.

He usually spoke to rescuers about the conditions before getting into the water, but not on the day of Waitangi, despite an outgoing tide and “fairly difficult” conditions.

A confident swimmer, the 42-year-old athlete passed between the flags and swam about 40 meters in the waves, slipping under a few waves.

But within minutes, Gillick, legal consultant for parent company Herald NZME, found himself drawn to Lion Rock.

At first, he thought he could handle it.

“I relaxed a bit and tried not to panic.”

But the waves continued to crash on him, he began to swallow seawater and feel short of breath.

After trying to swim to shore when he briefly touched the bottom, the fatigue – and worry – erupted.

“I’m a pretty strong swimmer, but I was really worried. I was actually thinking,” This is it. “And I was thinking,” This is a little silly. “

“You are going to swim a little [and almost drown]. It was a hard lesson.”

Realizing he needed help, Gillick raised his arm – something he says now that he should have done sooner.

Using an IRB, rescuers – who were already monitoring him after another swimmer expressed concern – reached him within a minute, he said.

“The guys attracted me and it was an absolute relief. I was lying on the floor of the boat and taking some water. The guys were saying,” Relax, relax “.”

After being checked by rescuers, he was allowed to go home, said Gillick.

“I felt a bit shaken. I was really pale. I drove fairly slowly towards my house and just collapsed at home.”

He shared his story to remind others to remember their limits in the water and not to be afraid to ask the rescuers about the sea conditions before entering.

He was so comfortable swimming at Piha that he usually went before work, when no lifeguard was on duty, said Gillick.

“I take it for granted [everything will be fine]. It made me reassess my approach to swimming.”

The grateful father had already returned to the beach to thank the rescuers who had saved his life, a humiliating experience.

“They were so nice. They said it was a pleasure to ask someone to thank them. So they thanked me, and I thank them for saving my life.”

In December and last month, NZME helped Surf Life Saving New Zealand raise funds for new equipment and lifeguard training as part of the Between the Flags campaign.

He planned to donate to the charity and encouraged others to do so as well, said Gillick.

“The best thing you can do is to donate.”

