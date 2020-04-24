You need a hard look at experts, organizations and ‘international watchdogs’ about Coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday in a town hall on CNN that he should have a “hard look” at the “international experts, organizations, vigilantes” who should have been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak. “Because we obviously missed him.” Cuomo also claimed that the ban on traveling from China was sensible, but it came after it was too late.

Cuomo said, “Well, look, global pandemic, words had been used for many years, Doctor, but we haven’t really experienced it. So I don’t think this country was ready for that. I don’t even think that our experts were prepared for that.You know, in retrospect, it seems so simple, right? China has a virus last November, last December.The virus can get on a plane, it can go to Europe, it can come in New York, it can be anywhere in 24 hours.What made anyone think they would stay in China last November and December? So, we’re taking action in March. What happened in January and February? you know, it seems so simple and obvious.The president has talked about the World Health Organization and what they should have done, but I think we need to take a look.Where were the international experts, organizations and vigilantes? that they should watch over something like that? Because, obviously iament, we missed it. March: We take stock in March. I have the first case in March, but data now says it may have been here in January. He may have been here in February. ”

He added: “Well, in retrospect, close the door on China, yes, it makes sense. But I had already left China.”

