“You need a player like Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to score,” said Tony Cascarino

According to Tony Cascarino, Manchester United desperately needs a creative midfielder like Kevin De Bruyne.

The Man City star, who is generally considered one of the best players in the Premier League, has scored 14 assists and seven goals this season.

Daniel James has the most assists for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Marcus Rashford with four this season at six.

United fought creatively throughout the season – not least because Paul Pogba was still injured – and one of Solskjaer’s biggest problems is the lack of an offensive midfield threat.

But how can the Red Devil boss under fire solve this problem?

According to former Chelsea and Ireland striker Cascarino, the answer is simple – sign a player like De Bruyne to guarantee goals and assists from the center of the park!

“You need a midfielder who can and will support you,” talkSPORT expert Casc told the Sunday sports breakfast.

“If you look at De Bruyne in the city – he’s a bad example because he’s so good – without creating his support and for the people around him, be it [Sergio] Aguero, [Raheem] Sterling or Bernardo Silva , he creates so much.

“United needs that because I don’t think they have such a player at the moment.” I see Fred, [Scott] McTominay and [Nemanja] Matic…

“Someone who can see passports is very rare in the game. Someone who can lift his head and find the passport. “

Andy Brassell and Lars Sivertsen discuss Man United against Bruno Fernandes

The number of goals and the big chances that the two Manchester clubs scored this season were very different.

In the Premier League City there were 64 goals and 68 big chances, while Man United only scored 36 goals and only 33 big chances.

The Red Devils were closely associated with the move from Sporting to Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes when Solskjaer wanted to add creativity to the much-needed spark.

He has scored 15 times for Sporting this season after scoring 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 games in a remarkable 2018/19 season.

