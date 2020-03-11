You need to know that you are entering season 3 of Westworld

HBO tries to pay too much attention to Westworld, puzzles, twisted secrets and advanced Reddit trolls, but there is more to trying to find the “door” before making characters. Beyond the labyrinth, Westworld is a show that tells a lot about how free will and the absolute disruptive effects of power, as well as how those in power react when they are forced to account for their actions. All this happens in the dusty lounges of the Wild West theme park, full of anti-brooms and robots.

Yet, Westworld co-founders Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy routinely blew up all their complex tricks with the season’s finals, opening up a revolution for the first time that tortured, abused and angry robot owners (led by Evan Rachel Wood). Dolores) and then building several of these homeowners (including Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard) who were left vacant outside the Westworld. There are still many mysteries to solve the Internet. As the show’s long-awaited third season finally kicks off, we’ve prepared a guide to the show’s central characters. It may be difficult to distinguish between the first and the second characters in Westworld, as the host and the guests can be explained separately, but almost all the way to these four players.

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood)

In the second season, Dolores moves from the sweet rancher’s daughter to the unbreakable leader of the rebellion. He recruits everyone from Angela (Talulah Riley) to the Confederate army, but discusses the consequences of the war with Bernard. Dolores believes he and other homeowners have a way to escape Westworld and seek shelter with a new ability to “resurrect” dead homeowners. The brutality of the crusade aggravates the White Hat cowboy Teddy (James Marsden), so Dolores changes his personality to make him more aggressive. Dolores’ mission changes at all times; The Five intends to destroy Forge, who first kept all the homeowners’ minds and then kept intimate information about the park’s guests. He then builds sights on Beyond Valley, thinking that there is another “cage” for homeowners after a virtual life he believes in.

In the search for Dolores Ghost Nation, Maeve (Thandie Newton), Delos production team and Black Man (Ed Harris), he refuses to attack until Bernardla Forge. He is reading a book on human consciousness, so he decided to take away humanity and the virtual sky created for homeowners. Bernard pushes him to stop, but realizes that people are justifiably irrevocable, and he prepares the mother version of Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) to follow Dolores. Dolores-Charlotte then sends all the presenters information to a specific location, releasing ethers instead of destroying them. Dolores, who still looks like a new and improved Charlotte, is killing Bernard for his efforts, but he keeps his memory and rebuilds his body after escaping to the world outside the park.

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright)

As soon as he learns that the human race is a facade, he must look at the world as a whole, in addition to entering and leaving the enemy lines in the Dolores Revolution. First of all, Delos is seeking to help Charlotte Hale from the board of directors as he follows the father of Dolores’ father Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum), because the information that Delos has in his mind is key to his guests. When the hosts attack, Charlotte immediately leaves her. Bernard’s story confronts him with familiar faces such as Elsie (Shannon Woodward), a Westworld technician who patched him, and later Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins). It is an expression of the mind stored in the cradle. was soon destroyed by Dolores. However, its destruction means that Delos will be killed for the “real” by the hand of the production team, which is gaining access to its visitors.

Bernard and Dolores are totally against the question of what to do with the host; wants to take them to the Beyond Valley, but he thinks it’s just another prison. When he learns that Dolores Forge wants to destroy the human world outside of Beyond Valley and Westworld, Bernard kills him, but retains a core of memory. Seeing the murder of Charlotte Elsie, Bernard quickly fades; he can’t do justice to himself, kills Charlotte, creates a mother version for her, and then drives Dolores’ awareness into this host. This brings Bernard’s story to the beginning of the season, when his memories are unsuccessful – so he did. Before the Delos team hits him, Charlotte / Dolores kills them and Bernard. But then Dolores rebuilds Bernard, because, as he explained, they won’t be able to find a home for homeowners outside of Westworld. So, although they can result in the opposite sides, both he and Dolores are now in the real world.

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO)

Maeve (Thandie Newton)

Shortly after leaving the park, Maeve returns to Westworld in search of her daughter. Soon he was joined by the park’s narrative director Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman). The group joins Dolores and his faction, but Maeve eventually rejects the idea of ​​joining the revolution, saying he believes freedom can only be another function of human programming. Maeve and his team are able to avoid the Delos production team and Ghost Nation, which ends in the Shogun World where Lee realizes that he is reusing Westworld stories with his samurai characters. Watching another landlord save his trauma causes Maeve’s ability to command other homeowners without speaking. The big samurai shows are on screen, but when we see Maeve again we know that nothing will keep her from her daughter.

Through the host mesh network, Ghost Nation leader Akecheta (Zahn McClarnon) teaches Maeve about the Beyond Valley, revealing how long he has achieved embassy. Akecheta’s struggles on the road to the Beyond the Maeve Valley, spreading through her heartfelt story and her belief in the afterlife. He helps his daughter escape to a virtual paradise before she is cut off by the Delos team. But this is not the end of one of the most intelligent characters in Westworld – Felix (Leonardo Nam) and Sylvester (Ptolemy Slocum), if not two technicians who survived the coup.

William / Black man (Ed Harris)

The only visitor who was excited about the start of the robot rebellion – never took any security measures. After finding a maze he was looking for in season one, William now believes he is “looking” for something called “door”. In the shortcomings, we learned that his mother-in-law believed in the outdoors of the Westworld because he began collecting information about rich and powerful visitors. The ultimate goal is to fill an existing human consciousness with one main body, though James (Peter Mullan) is far from successful.

William then headed to the park and, despite being superior in the “violent” part of the game, actually lost it. He can’t really tell the story line – he kills his daughter Emily (Katja Herbers) because he believes he is the host. Dolores and William’s paths intertwine throughout the season, but he learns that three steps ahead of him during this time as he tries to double. Only Dolores (and Bernard) understand what Forge and Beyond Valley actually represent; He also corrects the weapon he has shot to shoot at him. Wounded and helpless, William endures an object that has previously tested the “faithfulness” of his father-in-law, but the next thing we know is he is unconscious on the beach with other victims of the hostile rebellion. Interestingly, in the future, the two post-game credit scenes reveal a more confusing reality than William, who is now struggling to experience the obvious mother-daughter version of his daughter.

Medium players

2018 is long overdue because Westworld is the only Game Of Thrones game in two characters in the season. Dolores and Bernard has already been resurrected and now it seems only time Maeve finds a new homeowner. But poor Teddy flood, a man who has already died a thousand, has sacrificed himself instead of continuing the Dolores Revolution (in a moment of rare mercy, Dolores sends the idea to the Beyond Valley). Robert Ford He was killed at the end of the first season, but in the second season he lived in Besik – until Dolores destroyed a train. Weapons, Hector Escaton, and The river All were brought by Delos, but Hector’s three promo appearances this season show that he still has a second (or a hundredth) chance in life. Lee Sizemore he was not so lucky, though he finally got the chance to hear it out loud. William betrayed Lawrencebut at least the latter is finally free from the Black man. James Delos and their children Juliet Delos and Logan Delos everyone welcomed their makers on the screen. The robot revolution, including the Westworld, wiped out all the gaps Shogun’s World and Rank, as well as to Confederados and Ghost Nation. But there is a silver lining there – Dolores spread all the information in the cloud, so that everyone could free themselves from the basic instincts of humanity.

(tagsTranslate) Westworld