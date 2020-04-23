You need to read your letter for an 8 year old boy sent to Tom Hanks and he just received a reply

Tom Hanks has proven not only America’s love, but Australia’s.

The Oscar winner sent an emotional note and the eight-year-old Corona typewriter (Tom collects the machines) from the Gold Coast, who wrote a letter to Tom about abusing his name.

Corona De Vries writes for the actor and his wife, Rita, after spending two weeks dedicated to Down Under after they both performed well on COVID-19.

A Queensland boy named Corona, who wrote to @tomhanks about convincing his name, has received a response and a gift from a Hollywood superstar.



“I heard that you and your spouse had been exposed to the coronavirus,” Corona reported, per New Channel 7. “Are you all right?”

“I love my name but in school coronavirus calls me,” said a boy, who was named after the highest sun in the sun. “I’m so sad and angry when people call it that.”

Corona posted the letter on April 6 and received a reply from the “Forrest Gump” star.

“Your letter made my wife happy and I feel wonderful,” Tom said. “Thank you for making such a good friend. Friends feel good about their friends when they are low.”





“I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA – and in good health. Even though I was no longer sick, your letter made me feel more at ease.”

“You know you’re the only person I know who has the name Corona – it’s like a ring around the sun, a crown,” Tom continued.

“I thought this assignment machine was right for you. Ask your youth how it works. And use it to write to me.”

And the handwriting at the bottom of the letter was, “P.S. I made friends here!”

No doubt Corona is very pleased with the variety of gestures.

“He said he was a friend to her,” she said Reuters. “I’ll be writing soon!”

