You or I free college program: JB Pritzker closes deal so that more low-income students can go to the University of Illinois for free

Government J.B. Pritzker announced a deal with the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois on Friday to expand its free tuition program – just one day after the board voted to increase tuition for first-year students.

The board approved its first tuition fee increase in six years on Thursday. It means that first-year students going to college this fall will pay 1.8% more to attend the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses and 1% more to visit the Springfield campus. It also included cost increases and costs and accommodation or up to 3.65%.

Pritzker said about an unrelated bill in Chicago and said he had personally asked the board to expand his free tuition program for low-income families in light of the rise.

“I asked them to raise the income limit for the Illinois Commitment program by another 10%, and they will set this for the coming school year,” Pritzker said. “That means that now more than half of the households in this state are eligible for free tuition.”

The program offers scholarships and scholarships to cover tuition and campus fees for students who are residents of Illinois and have a family income of up to $ 61,000, which the university considers the median income in the state. Accommodation and costs are not covered by the program.

The program now includes financial assistance for family incomes up to $ 67,000, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker said the change will be implemented this month.

“People who sign up for the new school year, in the fall, will have access to that 10% increase,” the governor said.

The university said that 30% of the current first-year students, as well as new transfer students, were eligible for the Illinois Commitment program. This academic year, the University of Illinois spent more than $ 100 million on aid at Urbana-Champaign – and alumni and donors set aside another $ 17 million for scholarships. Together, the three universities spent around $ 230 million in aid annually, the university said.

The university said primary education for in-state students will increase by $ 218 to $ 12,254 a year in Urbana-Champaign next fall; with $ 192 to $ 10,776 in Chicago; and with $ 97.50 to $ 9,502.50 in Springfield. The costs for many programs, including business administration and life sciences, can be thousands of dollars higher.

Campus costs in Urbana increase 2.5% to $ 3,162 a year, while Chicago rates increase 1% to $ 3,340 a year.

Students and students in Urbana, based on the standard room for two people and meals, will rise $ 394 to $ 11,168 a year, the university said. In Chicago the costs will rise from $ 293 to $ 11,553 per year.

For example, in Springfield, Lincoln Hall rates and room and guest rates are unchanged.

U. of I. President Tim Killeen – who also saw his salary rise from $ 700,000 to $ 835,000 with a new four-year contract on Thursday – said the change in tuition follows a five-year freeze for students in the state. Killeen said it will “provide a responsible level of support for a faculty recruitment initiative launched this year to ensure that academic quality keeps pace with record-high enrollment.”