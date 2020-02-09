“You really screw me up”

Billie Eilish spoke about her struggle with night fear and explains how it affects her, that “sometimes the whole day is free” – but that the experiences have also inspired her songwriting.

I speak with OK! Magazine, Eilish was asked if she was sleeping well. “Not at all. I have these terrible dreams,” she explained. “Sleep paralysis, night fear. It is as if the whole night is scary and I wake up.

“They mess me up so that sometimes the whole day is free.”

The disturbances were also reflected in some of her songs, Eilish noted, especially in “Bury a Friend”: “You gave me a few ideas for my songs.

“I probably wouldn’t have made this song the way it was if I hadn’t had sleep paralysis and nightmares.”

However, the singer of “Bad Guy” was also quick to reassure fans who might be concerned about the amount of dark images in her art. “I just live and do my art. It’s a really dark time and I’m talking about it.

“I don’t write much from my perspective so you never know what you’re getting, whether it’s mine or my creative side.”

Earlier this week (February 5), Eilish came up for criticism after saying in an interview recently that rappers “lie” in their music.

The singer is the current cover star of Vogue and brought the comments about hip-hop artists into the publication.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” said Eilish of her use of alter ego in her songs. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs that people just lie in. There’s a lot of it in rap right now, by people I know who raps. “

She continued, “It’s like” I have my AK-47 and I’m damned “…” and I’m like “What? You don’t have a gun.” “All my bitches …” I say, ” Which bitches? “