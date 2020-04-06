You should check out Joe’s awesome playlist

** Spoilers are in it for Joe’s awesome playlist **

Joe’s awesome playlist is a great new addition to the world of musical television. Where Glee and Smash once stood tall, we enter the era of crazy ex-girlfriends and now Joe’s awesome playlist. These are the shows that set the idea even further that both People vs. Glee and Smash weren’t singing in public, which is usually not part of the music format. It gets confusing, trust me theater and I have a degree in understanding theater.

In Joey, the main character can hear the “song of the heart” of other characters unknown to them. It sets up a number of moving and fun situations, as Joey focuses on the underlying thoughts of the people around him, as popular music unfolds.

The passion behind each of these numbers while watching, along with Joey’s amazing playlist, is what hits us. Joe is able to hear his father’s thoughts through his songs (he suffers from MS), finding ways to tell these stories through songs on the show to understand the connection he has with his friend Max, and forcing Joey to help them around. This is definitely not your typical musical, but it works beautifully.

One element of the praise I admire is the already existing relationship between Max and Joe. Although the two were best friends from the beginning, when Joey gained his power, he ended up learning that Max had feelings for her and tried to stop them without actually having a conversation with her.

However the problem with Joe’s strength is that he doesn’t do what he wants. It forces him to talk to people, make connections, and when he doesn’t listen, it goes up to him. (Like the episode when he couldn’t stop singing his feelings for his own loss))

The moment that caught my heart was Max’s song “About Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the announcers.

I’ve been loving Skylar Austin (who plays most) for a long time. So seeing him fall in love with Joe and wanting to do something for her was especially moving. This includes singing Billy Joel’s “Pressure” when everything around him breaks down and he sings to his company’s CEO.

Joey is stuck in his feelings for both Simon and Max, knowing that Simon is involved with someone else, but that doesn’t stop him from sharing his true feelings because … well, it’s out of his control. And she reluctantly throws herself into a love triangle and can’t figure it out for herself. However, as Max shows her, a song is about love and a song that she is about to attract, and it should be her choice. This kind of puzzle seems fun to watch in a world where it’s one of the most pressing issues of anyone.

Right now, when everything feels a bit dark, shows like this can be hopeful and brilliant. Sure, there are stories that fall into the usual ridiculous situations (such as a love triangle or mischievous heartbreaking stories that bring us to tears of laughter), but nevertheless, it’s a beautiful watch overall. For a bit of escape I recommend it right now.

Joey helps you forget almost everything for a while. I sat down and grabbed all of them and felt like I needed to sing a funny moment that forced Zoya. At least I can live in the world of Joe’s awesome playlist for a while. I’ll take it.

