You should know how to use ‘hazu’

Kaigi wa go ji ni owaru hazu desu. (The meeting should end at 5 p.m.)

Situation 1: It is 4:45 p.m. and two colleagues are chatting in the office.

： ： ヤ ヤ マ ニ は 今 、 会議 中 で す よ

： ： ： ：: ： 会議 は ： ： ： ： る は は ず ： ： ： す す よ

Shiba: Yamani-buchō wa ima, kaigi-chū desu yo ne?

Tien: Kaigi wa go ji ni owaru hazu desu. Kaigishitsu no soto de mateba, tsukamaeraremasu yo.

Shiba: Department head Yamani is in a meeting now, isn’t he?

Tien: The meeting should end at 5:00 p.m. If you wait outside the meeting room, you can catch them.

The word は は is a dependent noun that expresses the speaker’s expectation that something will happen. The structure X は ず – in which “X” can be a noun, verb or an adjective phrase in its noun-modifying form – is generally translated as “should X”. It is important to note that in this situation the speaker is likely to have a piece of information that will convince them of their expectations. In situation 1, Mr. Tien knew Ms. Yamani’s schedule and therefore said 5 時 (ご ご) 終 (お) る は る は (it should end at 5pm).

(い い) 直 (な な) し た の で 、 電 (で で ん) は は は ず で で す (I’ve fixed the light now, so it should turn on.)

同 (お お) 学校 (が が こ) で (は は た) い (い た か) 先生 (先生 せ.) せ (い い) 知 (知 い). (し M.) 知 (M.) M Tanaka should know Ms. Ida, they work in the same school.)

Situation 2: Department head Mr. Okubo and his staff work in the office.

： 大 ： 何 何 か 寒 な な な い

： 三 ： あ あ 、 寒 は ず で す よ ま ま

Ōkubo: Nandaka Samukunai?

Mita: A, samui hazu desu yo. Danbo ga kirete-imasu.

Okubo: Isn’t it a bit cold?

Mita: Oh, no wonder it’s cold. The heating is switched off.

The pattern X は ず, in which “X” is the topic, can also be used if the speaker has discovered the reason for something. In this case, Mr. Mita has determined that the heating is switched off. In addition, the sentence shows how は は is used with an i adjective. Here are some examples with a Na adjective and nouns:

リ リ ン ん は パ ソ コ コ 得意 得意 得意 く 、 computers computers の 仕事 ご ご computers computers computers リ computers ん 頼 頼 い computers computers computers computers computers computers computers い computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers computers p. computers computers computers computers computers computers computers ask Ms. Lin to do this work.)

締 (し) め (き) り は 来 (ら い し ゅ) の の は い い い。 (い。 そ)

店 (み み) の 電話 (で ん わ ば ご ん ご) は 03-383-41XX の の で で。 (The business phone number should be 03-383-41XX.)

Note that numbers can be treated as nouns and that the particle の before は は is used when it follows a noun.

Bonus dialog: Two colleagues gossip about Mr. Tien.

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： 母 母 母 ： ： ： ： よ よ ： ： ： ： ： よ よ よ よ っ っ

田 町 (た ま ち): … そ う な ん だ ど う り で テ ィ エ ン さ ん, か っ こ い い は ず ね あ ん な に か っ こ よ く て 優 (や さ)し い か ら, モ テ モ テ で し ょ う ね 週末 (し ゅ う ま つ) は, い つ も デ ー ト で 忙 (い そ が) し そ そ だ し し

： グ ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： (： ま) い い る み い よ 同僚 (ど う 同僚 同僚) の の (し し) さ ん た い (い) っ て て た

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： 娘 娘 娘 娘 ： ： 娘 娘 娘 娘 る る ： ： い

： グ ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： (い い な) の.今 は, 息 子 (む す こ) さ ん と お 母 さ ん の 二人 暮 (ふ た り ぐ) ら し み た い よ.今 で も テ ィ エ ン さ ん に と っ て 本 当 (ほ ん と う) の 家族 み た い だ そ う よ.だ か ら, 田 町 さ ん に も チ ャ ン ス が あ る は ず よ よ。 あ き め な い い

：：： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ん な ：

Gray: I heard that Mr. Tien’s mother was a model some time ago.

Tamachi: Ahh. No wonder Mr. Tien is so cool. Since it looks so good and is cute, it must be very popular with women. He needs to be busy on the weekends.

Gray: Actually, he doesn’t always seem to be together on weekends. I’ve heard that he’s hanging out with the family he used to do a homestay with. His colleague Ms. Shiba said it.

Tamachi: What? There must be a beautiful daughter in the house.

Gray: Apparently the daughter is married and not at home, but sometimes she brings her husband and children with her. Only the son and his mother live there now. I heard that they are like a real family to Mr. Tien. So you have a chance, Ms. Tamachi. Do not give up!

Tamachi: If I had the courage, I shouldn’t suffer from such an unrequited love.