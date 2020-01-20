You should know that Alanis Morissette is coming to Australia this April

In news that will no doubt boost your Tuesday Alanis Morissette comes to Australia. That is it, this is the introduction.

Byron Bay’s Blues Festival has just added Morissette to its already stacked line-up Lenny Kravitz. Full house. Patti Smith and her band, and Dave Matthews band to name just a few.

Morissette recently gave a series of concerts to celebrate 25 years of their groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill. She also released a new single, Reasons I Drink, from her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, appeared on Jimmy Fallon and worked on her Broadway musical inspired by the aforementioned groundbreaking album. There’s nothing she can’t do.

Not to mention that she is a mother now Winter Mercy Morissette treadway, born last August.

The Blues Festival takes place from April 9th ​​to 13th over the Easter weekend at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm in New South Wales. Tickets, deets and everything else you need can be found on the Bluesfest website.

Morissette will take the stage on Friday. Expect her to bless us with favorites like You Oughta Know, Ironic, Hand in My Pocket and You Learn – all of them.

Coincidentally, I looked at Lady Bird again over the weekend and guessed which songs it contained! Hand in my bag, which I immediately discovered afterwards. It’s a timeless tune when I say it myself. I don’t know where I’m going with it, but I just thought it was a funny coincidence. In other news you can pre-order the new album from Morissette HERE.