“You turn into a six-year”

Dave Grohl said he was nervous when people listen to the new album Foo Fighters and admits that when he plays new music to strangers, he feels “a child of six with the lowered pants.”

Foos frontman revealed last month that the group is preparing for the next campaign in 2017 “Concrete and gold” when they are preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Grohl recently teased that the record “unlike anything that we’ve done.”

But now frontman he admitted he was wary of the fact that people have heard of it.

He told MOJO magazine: “I never set foot in the process of the album, thinking:” We – the biggest, the strangest, the biggest band in the world “.

“You can convince yourself of this when you are in the room, listening to what you just recorded. But the second time, when you press play before putting strangers, you become a six year old child with trousers to school. Quite. You just [ frightened] “

Credit: Getty

Drummer Taylor Hawkins also talked about the new direction of the group.

“We have become a kind of post-grunge AC or anything. Thus, the response will be interesting. It is the most pop album is fantastic that we have ever done,” he said.

“But I found it difficult to do this record, because I was like Roger Taylor in the film” The Queen “.” We appeal to the drum loops? “I almost feel that Dave likes a little chaos, and then likes to control it.”

Recently, the band confirmed that their 25-year anniversary van was postponed when the United States continue to struggle with the coronavirus.

Fatal giants have announced plans to mark the boundary in the last month, passing the same stop as their first US tour in 1995.